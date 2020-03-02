Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift

Is there still some “bad blood” between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

The American Idol judge recently opened up about her current friendship status with the Lover songstress in a candid interview with Stellar magazine. “We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy,” Perry revealed, “But we text a lot.”

Aside from the fact that they both have demanding schedules, the 35-year-old songstress explained that it was especially “important” for her to be part of Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. Fans will recall the dynamic duo dressed up in a burger and fries costume and confirmed their feud was completely over after they hugged and made up in the video.

“Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” Perry told the publication. “We wanted to be an example of unity.”

She added, “Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

It’s clear the two have grown and Perry even praised Swift for being extremely candid and honest in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Just last year, the “Roar” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Swift’s longtime drama was all just a “misunderstanding.” They both decided it was time to put things to rest.

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Then we started seeing each other out and about and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ” she explained about how they slowly began reconciling their friendship. “It’s like, we have so much in common—there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common—I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges. We can help each other get through a lot.'”

She added, “Because it’s not as easy as it seems sometimes.”