Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom’s Worst Bathroom Habit

Katy Perry Opens Up About Orlando Bloom’s Worst Bathroom Habit

Katy Perry, the judge on American Idol, recently opened up about Orlando Bloom’s annoying habit in a new interview.

She stated, “I’ve done my best.”

It’s the one bad habit you can’t kick.

There are a lot of things to admire about Katy Perry’s love for Orlando Bloom, including the fact that he is a fantastic father to their 17-month-old daughter Daisy.

However, not every partner is perfect, as in all romances.

In January, she appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Katy, who is 17 years old, revealed one of her biggest pet peeves about her fiancé.

“He flosses religiously, which is a good thing because some partners don’t, which is disgusting, and he has brilliant teeth,” she explained.

“But he strews floss all over the place,” any and all neat freaks exclaim.

She continued, “On my side of the bed, in the car, and at the kitchen table.”

“I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere!'” she exclaims.

Katy responded, “I’ve done my best,” when the hosts joked that the American Idol judge “needs to train” the actor.

Despite the jokes, there is a lot of love between the two.

Katy was quick to reveal the thoughtful gifts she gave Orlando on his 45th birthday in January.

13

She began, “I gave him a child, which is a huge gift.”

“He’s a huge fan of boy toys.”

He loves his Bronco…I got him a mini Bronco, like an automatic mini version of his car, and he also enjoys roaming out into the woods into uncharted territory, so I got him a lot of gear for his car.”

She was also kind enough to give her fans some pointers on how to impress their partners on special occasions.

Katy explained, “I talked to my best friend.”

“He gave me a running list, and I said, ‘Check, Check, Check,'” says the author.

If giving gifts wasn’t enough of a love language, a great sense of humor might be.

January 1st,

Katy posted a topless photo on Instagram with the caption “let it burn baby,” and Orlando couldn’t keep quiet when he saw it.

He wrote, “Babe, could we please get some more hazelnut milk?”

“We’re out of supplies.”

Katy Perry Shares Orlando Bloom’s Worst Habit in and Out of the Bathroom