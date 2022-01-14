Katy Perry teases a new music video by posing topless and wearing a long wig — watch Orlando Bloom’s hilarious reaction.

Katy Perry believes it is time to give her fans “everything they want,” as she released the music video for her song “When I’m Gone” earlier this week, which features a slew of sexy ensembles and killer dance moves.

She shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Thursday, including one of her wearing wide-leg black trousers and a long black wig.

Perry stood next to a sign that reads, “Do not hose down,” with her back to the camera and arms up against the wall.

“Let it burn baby (hashtag)WIG,” she captioned another set of steamy photos of herself in various outfits for the shoot.

“Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low,” her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, joked on the post.

On Thursday, in honor of Bloom’s birthday, Perry didn’t hesitate to show him some love.

“Happiest 45th birthday to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy, and strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor, and bringing joie de vivre into every room you walk into,” Perry captioned a series of Bloom photos.

“You are my life’s love and light.

I’m grateful to my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

Perry was seen nursing their daughter, Daisy Dove, while Bloom fed her a large sandwich in one of the sweet couple’s photos and videos.

