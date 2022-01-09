Kaya Scodelario of the Skins gives birth to her second child with husband Benjamin Walker.

Kaya Scodelario, a mother of two, gave birth to her second child on Saturday, January 8.

“You’ve made it this far, little one,” says the narrator.

Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts and in our home,” the actress, 29, captioned a hospital photo with her husband, Benjamin Walker, and their baby on Instagram on Saturday.

“There’s also a lot of poop and puke,” he adds.

The Skins alum revealed she was expecting in September and was in her third trimester in an Instagram mirror selfie.

“I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppies and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit and flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it,” she told her Instagram followers at the time.

“So instead, here’s me making an awkward face in the mirror for the first time in six months while wearing makeup.”

While she was “obviously” happy, the Maze Runner star admitted that she was “mostly super tired.”

Her son, whose name she has yet to reveal, was born in December 2016 in the United Kingdom.

Scodelario captioned her baby boy’s first Instagram post, “Welcome to the world little man.”

“We could not be more in love with you, and [our dog]Arnie is smitten with his new cuddle buddy.”

When she announced her pregnancy in June 2016, the Spinning Outstar joked that she was “not getting another dog [because]Arnie would be way too jealous,” despite the fact that she was “expanding” her family.

One year after their engagement, Scodelario married Walker in December 2015 in New York City.

“They’re overjoyed,” a source told Us exclusively after the 39-year-old actor proposed at the time.

“Everyone is ecstatic to see them succeed.

They were completely smitten.”

From 2011 to 2013, Walker was married to Mamie Gummer, Meryl Streep’s daughter.

In 2014, the comedian began dating Scodelario.

While the couple keeps their relationship and parenting journey private, the Crawl actress shared a beach selfie with her husband in July and captioned it, “I’m missing.”

