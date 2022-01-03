Kayce Dutton’s departure from Yellowstone was motivated by a number of factors.

What made Kayce Dutton decide to leave Yellowstone?

Actor Luke Grimes portrays KAYCE Dutton on Yellowstone.

His tumultuous relationship with his family and the Dutton ranch’s owner, John, is explored throughout the series.

Kayce Dutton and his nuclear family lived on a reservation near the Dutton ranch when Yellowstone was first established.

As the series progresses, Kayce and his wife relocate to the family ranch, where he rekindles his relationship with his father.

After his wife and son have experienced several traumatic moments on the ranch during season four, Kayce decides to relocate his family away from it.

However, by the end of season four, Kayce and his wife, Monica Long, appear to be at the end of their rope.

As he enters a catatonic state, the ranch hand finds himself in the wilderness, having visions and hallucinations.

When he returns to Monica, she inquires about his visions.

“I saw the end of us,” he says emphatically.

Luke Grimes, a 37-year-old actor, plays Kayce Dutton.

After attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, Grimes got his start in the early 2000s.

Over the years, he’s appeared in a variety of television shows and films, including True Blood and the Fifty Shades franchise.

Model Bianca Rodrigues and Grimes married in 2018.

Yellowstone is a drama series about the Dutton family ranch and the forces that are conspiring against them.

Throughout the series, the Dutton family and their employees face challenges from land developers, as well as Native reservations and national parks on the outskirts.

The show debuted in 2018 on the Paramount Network and is currently in its fourth season.

Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser are two other notable names in Yellowstone.

While no official word on the fifth season of Yellowstone has been released, Deadline reported that production will resume in 2022.

The spin-off prequel series 1883 will continue production alongside the fifth season, which will begin filming in May.

Big names like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the show 1883, which follows the Dutton family’s ancestors as they travel across the Great Plains.

Yellowstone airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network while it is still active.

On January 2, 2022, the season four finale aired on television.

Each episode of the show is available for streaming the day after it airs.

The Paramount Network app, Hulu (plus) Live TV, Sling TV, or Youtube TV are all options for viewers.

Peacock TV offers previous seasons of the show to watch online.

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered on November 7, 2021.

