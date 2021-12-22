Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez Have More Reality TV Plans, but Not on ‘The Challenge.’

Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez have more reality TV plans, but not necessarily on ‘The Challenge.’

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

Kaycee Clark won The Challenge for the first time this season.

She had to face off against her girlfriend, Nany Gonzalez, on day two of the Spies, Lies, and Allies final, and eliminate her before winning the season with CT Tamburello.

Kaycee has more reality TV plans now that she’s won both The Challenge and Big Brother.

She wishes to compete with Nany once more.

Instead of competing against each other, she wants the two to form their own “amazing” team.

Kaycee competed in The Challenge for the third time in season 37.

In season 36 of Double Agents, she reached the final.

However, she was forced to withdraw from the final due to a severe knee injury.

Only four months before season 37 began filming, she had surgery.

“My main priority heading into this season was to rehab my knee,” Kaycee told Hollywood Life.

“I had to ice it every morning.

I didn’t want to waste my time or energy, so I returned with a purpose.

So, to be able to win it with CT, the legend, meant everything!”

Kaycee says she’d be open to competing again after three appearances on The Challenge, including two finals and one win.

Now that she’s won both The Challenge and Big Brother, she’d like to try something new.

She also stated that she and Nany would enjoy competing on The Amazing Race together.

“I love to compete, and I won’t turn down a challenge if they call me [for The Challenge].”

But I’m like, ‘What’s the next show I can win?’ Get me on Ninja Warrior or Survivor! I love competing and challenging myself, and I do see myself competing in the future,’ Kaycee said.

“I’m not sure where I’m going.

If I get a call for The Challenge, that’s great, but I’d rather try something new and win something different.

The Amazing Race is something Nany and I would like to participate in.

That’d be fantastic.

On The Amazing Race, we’d do pretty well!”

Kaycee says that having Nany in the game this time — and then winning it all at the end — made this season “so much more meaningful,” and that Spies, Lies, and Allies is by far “the best” of her three seasons.

“I had a person…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.