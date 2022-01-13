Kayla Sessler, a teen mom, claims ex-husband Stephan hasn’t seen son Izaiah in YEARS and is relieved he doesn’t ‘collect a check’ from MTV.

Kayla Sessler, a teen mom, claims that her ex-husband Stephan Alexander hasn’t seen their son Izaiah in YEARS and is relieved that he hasn’t appeared on the show in recent episodes.

Despite requesting payment from MTV for his appearances on the reality show, the 23-year-old previously accused her baby daddy of not checking in on their son.

After a fan inquired about her ex’s absence, Kayla responded in an Instagram Qandamp;A.

Stephan’s whereabouts have been updated by the young mother, who claims he has been missing for some time.

“That’s excellent.”

He hasn’t seen Izaiah since he was a child, so he shouldn’t be on it and collecting a check,” she explained.

Kayla claimed in May that Stephan hadn’t spoken to their four-year-old son in years.

“Remember the scene last season where I took Izaiah to the park to meet Stephan?” the mom-of-two replied when a fan asked when Izaiah last got to spend time with his father.

“That was the last time,” she says.

Ariah was still a baby, and Zay was only a year old.”

After a fan inquired about “the deadbeat dad,” the star of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant publicly chastised Stephan for failing to provide financial support.

“Did the deadbeat dad pop back around to get a [check]since y’all filmed?” the fan wrote to Kayla.

“Of course he tried to pop up,” she replied.

He didn’t text me to see how ‘his son’ was doing, but he did text production.”

Stephan had been ordered to pay “(dollar)40 per month in child support” months before Kayla chastised him for “paying only (dollar)11.”

Kayla filed a support complaint against Stephan in February 2018, four months after their son Izaiah was born, according to court papers obtained exclusively by The Sun.

Stephan was ordered to pay (dollar)124 per month in temporary child support a few weeks later, but the amount was reduced to (dollar)40 per month until June 2036 in April.

Kayla and Stephan both listed (dollar)751 as their monthly income.

Stephan stated that he worked for MTV – New Remote Productions.

Kayla later shared her ex’s child support check for (dollar)11.07 on Instagram.

“So I just got my child support check in the mail, and this is for how much,” she wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t a prank.

“This is how it works.”

Since the birth of her child, Kayla has had a tumultuous relationship with her baby daddy…

