Kayla Sessler, a teen mom, has been accused of blackfishing again in a new video, with fans accusing her of ‘trying too hard.’

Kayla Sessler, a teen mom, has been accused of blackfishing yet again in a new video, with fans accusing her of ‘trying too hard.’

Kayla began the video, which was set to music, untanned and wearing a black tank top with her hair pulled back.

Before starting to apply the tanning product, she waved her finger at the camera.

Her skin turned a much darker color almost immediately, as the product claims.

Fans speculated that she was tanned too darkly.

“I’m confused at how y’all degraded and literally killed African Americans, for the color of our God given majestic features, and then tan to be darker,” one critic commented.

Simply to be like us! Please make sense!”

“White girls want to tan!” wrote another.

“Trying hard. huh,” said a third commenter.

“Black women will always be THE BLUEPRINT,” said another.

While several people attacked Kayla, she was also defended by a number of people.

“What’s with all the haters claiming she’s trying to be black because she’s put on a little fake tan… I’m white and pale but in the summer I go dark, is the sun trying to make me black? No,” one supporter wrote.

She could probably get that dark by staying out in the sun, but she doesn’t want to damage her skin, so fake tanning is a better option for her. girls are just trying to give themselves some color and glow, and everyone is getting so worked up about it for what?

It’s almost impossible to do anything these days without someone going all Hulk on you.”

“I’m confused by these comments lol so she’s supposed to be pale because y’all want her to be herself??? Or is it because she’s not black??? Lmaooooooo I’m black and probably lighter than her, so does that mean I can’t tan? If not, I’d be really miserable” said another.

Several commenters were unconcerned about the drama and instead focused on the tanner, asking where to get it and for more information.

This isn’t the first time Kayla has been chastised and accused of attempting to pass for someone of a different race.

Kayla was charged with blackfishing once more in September 2021.

The saga began when she posted a selfie video on Instagram, looking tanner than usual and sporting long black hair.

Kayla was said to be unrecognizable in the photo that made its way onto Reddit.

There was one dissenter…

