Keanu Reeves and His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Have Been Dating for a Lot Longer Than You Thought

It looks like Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been dating for a lot longer than fans thought.

Jennifer Tilly told Page Six the 55-year-old actor and the 47-year-old artist have actually been together for years.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” the 61-year-old actress told the outlet at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday.

Some assumed it was a new romance after The Matrix star and his leading lady made their red-carpet debut as a couple in November. The dynamic duo walked hand in hand and posed for pictures together at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” Tilly continued. “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

In fact, the Bride of Chucky star thinks they’re quite the match.

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Tilly, who met Grant at a dinner party years ago, told Page Six. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle dazzle Hollywood romance.”

Reeves and Grant go way back. They worked on a 2011 book together called Ode to Happiness. Reeves provided the text while Grant did the illustrations. They then released a second book together called Shadows in 2016 and cofounded the publisher X Artists’ Books in 2017.