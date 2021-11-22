Keanu Reeves claims he saw ‘John Wick 3’ in a theater to see how the audience reacted.

Keanu Reeves, who is known for staying out of the spotlight, is currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections.

The humble star is the face of two major film franchises, with John 4 set to hit theaters in 2022.

Even when he isn’t trying, Reeves stays in the public’s consciousness as the subject of Reddit threads, Twitter love fests, and general internet admiration.

It’s no surprise that seeing him in person causes some fans to freak out.

However, the well-known actor managed to sneak into a movie theater and peep moviegoers during a showing of John Wick 3.

Actors frequently learn about public reaction to their newest film projects via social media or critical reviews.

They’ll occasionally join them at the theater to conduct their own fun, hands-on experiments to see what the audience thinks.

They’ll go undercover and watch the movie without making any noise or announcing their presence.

When John Wick 3 hit theaters, Keanu Reeves did exactly that.

He talked about how much fun he had watching it in a new interview with Esquire.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d get another chance, so I just wanted to see how people liked it,” he explained.

“It was cool when people started laughing during the knife fight in the opening,” he chuckled, adding that he went with a friend to see it before it was released in theaters.

“I love John Wick movies! They’re so much fun!” said Reeves.

“I wanted to be in front of an audience because I didn’t know if I’d be able to see it again or if there would be another one.”

I wanted to take it all in, to see it on the big screen — these movies are made for the big screen,” he said, adding that he stocked up on popcorn, M&Ms, and Coca-Cola.

The Winter 2021 issue of Esquire features Keanu Reeves.

He’s worked on 68 films and is still going strong.

Killing machines, jerks, romantics, messiahs, and devils are some of the characters I’ve played.

He is, however, always Keanu.

That means more. https:t.co8NQZ9UOhXKpic.twitter.comeMfkxBjUa2

In addition, Reeves told Esquire that he saw Dune in a Paris movie theater and enjoyed it.

He’s in town to film John Wick, but he also finds time to watch movies.

Reeves then happily shared the list of movies he recommended to his Matrix co-star…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.