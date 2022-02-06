Keanu Reeves’ (dollar)300 Million Net Worth Has Him ‘Embarrassed’

Keanu Reeves’ (dollar)300 Million Net Worth Is Making Him ‘Embarrassed’

Many celebrities go to great lengths to flaunt their wealth, with some even claiming that keeping up appearances is part of the job.

Other celebrities are a little more reserved and grounded when it comes to their enormous wealth, but few seem to react in the same way as Keanu Reeves.

Reeves has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s nicest and most charitable people, but he’s also admitted that part of his motivation for giving money stems from his embarrassment over his own wealth.

For more than four decades, Reeves has been a professional actor.

A young Reeves is seen reporting from a Canadian teddy bear festival in vintage footage from one of his first gigs.

By the mid-1980s, the aspiring actor had landed a few minor television roles, but it wasn’t until 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure that he truly broke through.

Reeves was a bona fide star in dramatic films like A Walk in the Clouds and thrilling action films like Speed by the early 1990s.

By the end of the decade, he’d landed an iconic role that would define his entire career: Neo in The Matrix, followed by the title role in John Wick in 2014, igniting a beloved action franchise that is still going strong.

While these megahits would be enough to carve out a successful career, Reeves’ full filmography (as seen on IMDb) reveals that he’s had a busy schedule, with over 100 acting credits to his name.

Obviously, starring in such successful blockbusters has provided Reeves with a level of wealth that most of his fans can only dream of, but money isn’t what drives Reeves.

The actor has consistently taken on less work than he could have demanded, including once taking a significant pay cut to ensure that a film project could afford to hire Al Pacino.

Reeves has wowed fans by being an all-around nice guy who is always humble and grateful to the fan base who has helped him maintain his success, in addition to not seeming particularly motivated by money.

Reeves has amassed a fortune estimated to be worth more than (dollar)300 million despite not insisting on the highest possible salaries.

However, as PageSix reports, those close to the star…

