Keanu Reeves practiced one ‘Matrix’ stunt off a 46-story building 19 times to perfect it.

Keanu Reeves is a national treasure, if not a worldwide treasure.

For decades, he has enchanted and entertained fans.

Neo in The Matrix trilogy was one of his most well-known roles.

The fourth Matrix is finally here, so it will have to be referred to as a quadrilogy.

Most fans are unaware of how heavily Reeves was involved with the film series in which he starred.

Most action movie actors use stunt doubles to help them with the heavy lifting, but Reeves isn’t like the rest.

In order to perfect a stunt for The Matrix Resurrections, he actually jumped off a building nearly 20 times.

The Matrix trilogy (or what everyone thought was a trilogy) concluded in 2003 with the release of the final installment.

Fans have discovered that Neo’s story does not end with The Matrix Revolutions, which was released more than a decade ago.

The Matrix Resurrections is now available, with the majority of the original cast returning.

Carrie-Ann Moss will reprise her role as Trinity, and Reeves will reprise his role as Neo.

The return of the original cast members was crucial because Neo and Trinity were two of the most important characters in The Matrix trilogy.

As Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne’s shoes will be hard to fill.

Despite the fact that Morpheus was a powerful force in the original trilogy, he was not asked back.

The Matrix Resurrections has its fair share of CGI animation, but not everything is fake.

During filming, Reeves performed some impressive stunts.

Reeves appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show and revealed that he is still performing his own stunts at the age of 57.

He had to do one stunt in particular several times, according to him.

Reeves jumped off a 46-story building at least 19 times, if not more, according to director Lana Wachowski.

According to Reeves, he lost track of how many he had.

He was, of course, safe because wires were attached to him.

However, Reeves had to perform the jumps in rapid succession while the light was perfect.

“We did it around 19, 20 times because we wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning,” Reeves explained to Colbert.

The actor appeared to enjoy the adrenaline rush of the jump.

It was “awesome,” according to him.

While on the road promoting his other blockbuster action franchise, John Wick, Reeves admitted that he’s almost…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.