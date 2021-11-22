Keanu Reeves Reacts to Rumors That He Will Be a Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is Keanu Reeves transitioning from virtual reality to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The Matrix Resurrections and DC’s Constantine star says joining the MCU would be “an honor.”

Unconfirmed internet rumors have linked Reeves to a starring role in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight and Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but the John Wick action star has yet to join the MCU’s 26 films. It’s not for a lack of trying: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the Disney-owned studio approaches Reeves “for almost every film we make.”

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse,” Reeves said in response to fan questions for Esquire when asked about joining the MCU.

“It’s the Marvel universe,” says the narrator.

“It would be a privilege.”

“There are some truly amazing directors and visionaries working on something that no one has ever done before,” he said.

“In that sense, it’s unique, in terms of scale, ambition, and production.”

So being a part of that would be awesome.”

The studio behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home talks to Reeves “for almost every film we make,” Feige told ComicBook in 2019.

I’m not sure when, if, or if he’ll ever join the MCU, but we’d like to figure out the best way to do it.”

Reeves has reportedly passed on playing Kree warrior Yon-Rogg in 2019’s Captain Marvel due to scheduling conflicts with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

As Carol Danvers’ mentor, Jude Law (Brie Larson) was cast in the role.

“I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine,” Reeves told BuzzFeed in 2019. He later said on SiriusXM that he wished to play “Frank Miller’s Wolverine, for sure,” adding, “It’s too late.”

“Now that I’m not playing Wolverine, I’m fine.”

Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jada Pinkett Smith also star in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

