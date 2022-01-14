Keanu Reeves Recalls the Only Stars He’s Asked for Autographs

Icons can exist in the world of film stars as well.

The list of celebrities Keanu Reeves has asked to sign autographs is small, but he made good choices.

On a new episode of A Late Show, Stephen Colbert took the “Colbert Questionert,” in which he answered a series of seemingly random and sometimes profound questions.

One of the questions asked if Reeves had ever approached a celebrity for an autograph, and it turned out that he had approached legendary musician Lou Reed for a souvenir autograph.

“But it wasn’t for me; it was for a friend,” Reeves explained, adding that Reed was “cool with it.”

However, as Colbert moved on to the next question, Reeves suddenly remembered that he’d once gotten another autograph, this time for George Carlin, and that it was most definitely for him.

“I’m so envious,” Colbert exclaimed, “I’m such a fan.”

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey were both directed by Reeves, who worked with the legendary comedian, who died in June 2008.

“Dear Keanu, f**k you,” he wrote, laughing.

“I’ve always assumed he wrote it just for me.”

Then I met another person to whom he had written the same thing.”

