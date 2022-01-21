Keanu Reeves Remembers a Memorable First Day of Filming With the Wachowskis – ‘We Did It’

Keanu Reeves, star of The Matrix, has been dubbed “Hollywood’s nicest guy” on social media.

In interviews with the media, he comes across as a charming and honest man.

As a result, fans adore his laid-back demeanor while also enjoying him in high-octane action scenes.

Reeves recalled a touching moment with Lana and Lily Wachowski on the first day of filming The Matrix, which he remembered after all these years.

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, released in 1989, was Reeves’ breakout role.

Many audiences, on the other hand, quickly labeled him as a teen actor.

Later on, he would shatter that mold.

With the independent drama My Own Private Idaho, Reeves wowed audiences.

He went on to star in action films like Point Break and Speed.

His career was forever changed as a result of this.

With The Devil’s Advocate, the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure actor overcame box office failures.

The horror film boosted his ability to demand more money in film contracts right away.

His greatest level of celebrity, however, comes from the 1999 film The Matrix.

He played NeoThomas A Anderson in the sequels, and he became a worldwide cultural icon.

Reeves appeared on The Reel Rejects to discuss The Matrix Resurrections.

He responded to a series of trivia questions about the sci-fi action film.

Reeves mentioned one particularly endearing moment he had while filming The Matrix with the Wachowskis at one point.

This endearing moment is still fresh in his mind.

According to Reeves:

“The Matrix’s first day of filming was spent in the office.”

It’s the time when Agent Smith will arrive.

Because they had a lot of shots to make that day, the Wachowskis used a Steadicam.

And I recall them walking away at the end of the day.

I was following them.

They were both walking when they went bam and gave each other a low high-five without even looking at each other.

“Right on, we made our day, we did it,” I said.

The fourth installment in the franchise is The Matrix Resurrections.

Reeves reprises his role as Neo in this film.

Lana returned to direct the sequel without her sister.

The Matrix Resurrections received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

They praised the film’s wit and heart, but criticized it for failing to capture the original’s creativity.

The fact is that

