Keanu Reeves Thinks It’d Be an “Honor” to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Who Might He Play?

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to major franchises, having starred in films like The Matrix and John Wick.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the other hand, is one he hasn’t yet cracked into.

Naturally, fans have speculated as to whether or not the actor will join the MCU’s roster of heroes — or villains — in the future.

And he doesn’t appear uninterested in the prospect.

It “would be an honor,” the actor even admitted.

Although Keanu Reeves has only recently expressed interest in joining the MCU, it is far from the first time the idea has been discussed.

For years, Marvel fans have been clamoring for the actor to join the franchise.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has expressed interest in bringing him on board.

Feige admitted to ComicBook.com in 2019 that the studio is constantly approaching Reeves with opportunities:

“Almost every film we make, we talk to him.”

We have a conversation with Keanu Reeves about it.

I’m not sure when, if, or if he’ll ever join the MCU, but we want to do it right.”

Many fans were ecstatic at the prospect of Reeves starring in a Marvel film, but nothing came of it.

However, in a recent interview, the actor finally expressed his thoughts on joining the MCU. Could this mean he’s thinking about it?

Reeves has had a busy schedule with The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 3 coming out soon.

He hasn’t missed the MCU, though.

During an interview with Esquire, he stated that he admires Marvel’s vast universe.

He also addressed the rumors that he would join the franchise, stating that it is something he would be excited to do:

“It’d be a privilege.”

There are some truly incredible directors and visionaries working on projects that no one else has attempted.

In that sense, it’s unique in terms of scale, ambition, and production value.

So being a part of that would be cool.”

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of him joining a superhero project, but it does raise the possibility.

So, in the MCU, who might Reeves play?

Who would you like to see Keanu Reeves play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Despite the fact that there is no official confirmation that Reeves will appear,

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/C9oAYoU5goo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js" wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async> wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

“We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about it. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

“It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”