Keanu Reeves’ tragic life after his girlfriend’s untimely death and the loss of his baby – before he found love

Keanu Reeves’ tragic life after his girlfriend’s unexpected death and baby heartbreak – before he found love

Keanu Reeves, star of MATRIX Resurrections, has had a glittering career, but his personal life has been marred by a series of tragedies.

From the stillbirth of his daughter Ava to the death of his former girlfriend Jennifer Syme, the 57-year-old actor’s life hasn’t been easy, which is why fans were overjoyed when he revealed he’d found love in 2019.

It was the first time Keanu had gone public with artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, now 48, in years – the Matrix star had previously kept his relationship cards close to his chest for decades.

The couple has now been publicly together for over two years and is said to be very much in love.

Here’s a closer look at Keanu’s tragic personal life and how he eventually found happiness…

While the Hollywood actor has been blessed with the looks and talent that have helped him become a box office success in films like Speed, The Matrix, and Point Break, tragedy has been a part of his personal life since childhood.

Before being imprisoned for drug offenses, Keanu’s father walked out when he was three years old.

And, during his illustrious film career, the Speed star has witnessed loved ones and best friends perish in horrific circumstances, including a drug overdose.

The star hasn’t become bitter as a result of his ordeals; on the contrary, they’ve made him stronger.

Keanu Reeves is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s nicest and most generous actors, having previously been linked to Sandra Bullock, Amanda de Cadenet, and Jill Schoelen.

Keanu and Alexandra met in 2009, eight years after Jennifer Syme, Keanu’s ex-girlfriend, died in a car accident.

When she was given some of Keanu’s poetry by a mutual friend in LA in the late 1990s, they bonded over the actor’s self-described “self-pity” poetry.

She then created images to accompany the words as a gift for him, which became the book Ode to Happiness, which was published in 2011.

She described it as a “private gift” and a “surprise.”

“We didn’t write the book with the intention of publishing it; it was intended to bring a big smile to our faces and to make everyone laugh.”

It was such a hit that they decided to make another one in 2016, called Shadows.

“In conversation, the two friends share an easy rapport and speak in a comfortable shorthand fuelled by inside jokes and knowing smiles,” according to a journalist who interviewed them last year.

It’s a happiness that Keanu couldn’t have imagined 20 years ago.

Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, his eight-month-old daughter, was stillborn on Christmas Eve 1999.

