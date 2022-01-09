Keanu Reeves wore Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween.

Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny Outfit Was Keanu Reeves’ Halloween Costume

Perhaps an alternate version of The Matrix, starring Dolly Parton as Trinity and set in Nashville, could be made.

Okay, that’s not going to happen.

The truth doesn’t make Keanu Reeves’ vision of himself as a Playboy bunny any less bizarre.

And, unfortunately, there are no photographs — at least, none that are publicly available.

When Reeves dressed up as Dolly Parton, he was most likely a tween, wearing a bustier, fishnet stockings, a bow tie, and sneakers.

You might have some inquiries.

He did, after all, wear the iconic bunny ears.

No, Dolly was not his babysitter or a family friend; Hollywood, it turns out, is a small town.

Parton was one of the clients of Reeves’ mother, who worked as a costume designer.

The country music star was fitted for the bunny outfit she wore for her Playboy shoot in 1978.

The costume was then left in the dressing room by Parton.

What happened next, Reeves explained to Jada Pinkett Smith, his Matrix co-star.

While the Red Table Talk segment has many entertaining moments to discuss, we all know that Keanu Reeves dressed as Playboy Bunny Dolly Parton because his mother designed the outfit is THE “chef’s kiss” moment to discuss.https:t.copoEFQ3hgtO

The 100th episode of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk was a big deal, especially for Matrix fans.

Pinkett Smith welcomed Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Priyanka Chopra to the show in honor of The Matrix Resurrections, the latest installment.

Reeves mentioned that he once dressed up as a Playboy bunny for Halloween and wore Dolly Parton’s famous costume, according to Insider, during a lively and at times deep discussion that included red pills, blue pills, and comparisons between the movie and contemporary times.

From a young age, it appears that the John Wick actor was self-assured.

Despite the fact that Reeves has told the story many times before, it never gets old.

However, you might wonder if Parton is aware of it.

She does, and her response was very Dolly.

The 75-year-old icon reenacted the original cover for her husband’s 79th birthday in 2021, which is why pictures of Parton’s 1978 Playboy photo have been circulating on the internet for the past year or so.

Parton had promised him back in 1978 that she would return to the cover of Playboy when she was…

