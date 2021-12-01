Kecia wants a (dollar)30,000 engagement party, and fans think it’s a huge red flag, according to ‘Addicted to Marriage’.

Kecia wants a (dollar)30,000 engagement party, and fans think it’s a big red flag.

Addicted to Marriage’s Kecia has been down the aisle three times.

She, on the other hand, has never thrown an engagement party.

That’s something the TLC star intends to change before marrying Ernst, who will be her second husband.

The New Jersey lawyer received a score of four.

Could her demands for an extravagant pre-wedding bash, on the other hand, give her fiancé the creeps?

Kecia wants the engagement party of her dreams, complete with champagne, gold utensils, a pianist, and ostrich feathers. Tune in to an all-new (hashtag)AddictedToMarriage, TONIGHT at 109c! pic.twitter.com8h6Sf0W1kk

Kecia has grand plans for her engagement celebration.

She’s planning a lavish event at her home, which she’s dubbed “Casa Bella,” with valet parking, gold utensils, ostrich feathers, and a pianist in the foyer.

It would cost around $30,000 to complete the project.

Ernst tries to persuade his bride-to-be that a more modest celebration at the country club would be a better choice, but she refuses.

“Would you prefer a Rolls-Royce or a Cadillac?” she inquires.

If that’s all he can afford, he says he’ll be content with the Cadillac.

“That’s reassuring.

She responds, “I don’t settle.”

Ernst considers selling the home he shared with his late wife and moving in with his fiancée to cover the cost of Kecia’s dream party, which is an emotional decision.

Kecia, on the other hand, insists that they do not live together before getting married.

He says, “Kecia wants to throw a big party at Casa Bella and spend all of this money.”

“I want to throw her the engagement party she wants, but I can’t do it right now because I have both homes.”

Ernst is willing to sell his home in order to pursue his relationship with Kecia, but his children have reservations.

One of his sons tells his father during a dinner at their childhood home that the move is “bittersweet,” and while they seem to trust him, they are concerned about Kecia’s insistence that Ernst not be on the deed to Casa Bella before the wedding.

“You have to be careful, man,” one advises.

“Because you’re aware that Kecia is a lawyer.”

Ernst later admits in the Addicted to Marriage episode that his relationship with Kecia has changed since she purchased her opulent home.

He’s assisting…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]