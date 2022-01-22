‘Keep Banging Down the Door,’ says Santana, when asked how he got LGBTQ artists to go mainstream.

‘Keep Banging Down the Door,’ says Santana, to make LGBTQ artists mainstream.

Saucy Santana may be familiar to those who have used TikTok in the last year.

Songs like “Material Girl” and “Here We Go” by the Florida-bred rapper have gone viral on the platform.

And now, with a year bigger than ever ahead of him, he spoke with about how far he’s come — and where he’s headed.

In less than three years, Santana has amassed a sizable following.

His debut single “Walk ‘Em Like a Dog,” which quickly went viral on social media, launched him onto the scene in 2019.

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has crippled the live music industry, Santana has managed to thrive in 2020 and 2021.

Imma Celebrity (which included his now-viral hit “Material Girl”), Pretty Little Gangsta, and It’s a Vibe were his three full-length projects released in 2020 alone.

He released the celebratory project Outside in 2021, when people started going out to party again.

Keep It Playa, his fifth project in two years, was released in December 2021.

“I just feel like I have to be in your face all the time.”

I have to be in your speakers all of the time.

I need to be a part of the conversation all of the time.

And the only way I can do that is to keep making new music,” he candidly admits.

“I need to keep going so that I can talk about ‘Walk,’ ‘Material Girl,’ and ‘Here We Go’ all at the same time.”

We’re not just talking about one song here; we’re talking about a bunch of them.”

Santana is well-known for a lot more than his hit songs.

His outgoing personality attracts those who follow him, and his unapologetic attitude inspires those who are lacking in self-assurance.

Santana has always had to work with a thick skin as an openly gay rapper in the notoriously homophobic hip-hop scene.

With gay rappers like Lil Nas X breaking through to the mainstream, Santana knows his time has come.

“The world has changed dramatically, and gay people can now be found almost anywhere,” he said.

“We just have to keep banging on the door,” he says, referring to the recording of songs that demonstrate his talent.

“When it comes to music, a hit is a hit.”

So, regardless of whether someone is albino, polka dot, gay, or lesbian, if it’s a hit record, it’s a hit record, and you can’t deny that.

So, as a group…

