Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Justin Timberlake, Pink and More April 6-12

Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are ready to talk to you—from home, of course!

There’s a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week and if you’re a pop culture fan like us, chances are something is immediately going to peak your interest. Plus, many of your favorite talk shows and late-night shows are still new with guests and hosts working from home.

Check out our complete list of events going on from today, April 6 to April 12.

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, airing in syndication

Monday: Jon Cryer, Laura Prepon

Tuesday: Tracy Morgan, Jewel, Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Wednesday: Taraji P. Henson, Dr. Wendy Bazilian

Thursday: Victor Rasuk, David Foster, Monica Mangin

Friday: Flashback Friday Favorites

The View, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC

Monday: Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Tuesday: Rachael Ray

Wednesday: Ben McAdams

Thursday: Day of Hot Topics

Friday: Ty Burrell

The Talk, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Monday: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Fortune Feimster

Tuesday: Gayle King, Kunal Nayyar

Wednesday: David Boreanaz, Jay Shetty

Thursday: Gloria Estefan

Friday: Patricia Heaton

Conan, 11 p.m. ET/PT on TBS

Monday: Kevin Bacon

Tuesday: Stephen Colbert

Wednesday: Tracy Morgan

Thursday: Tig Notaro

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

Monday: Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Billie Joe Armstrong

Tuesday: Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson, Ciara

Wednesday: Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa

Thursday: Mike D & Ad-Rock, Anna Kendrick, Dan White

Friday: Anderson .Paak

Late Night With Seth Meyers, 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC

Monday: Tracy Morgan

Tuesday: Sen. Kamala Harris

Wednesday: Jim Gaffigan

A Little Late with Lilly Singh, 1:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC

Monday: Adam Rippon, Anna Camp

Tuesday: Adam Rodriguez, Kelsey Cook

Wednesday: Ron Funches

Thursday: Abby Elliott, Adam Pally

The Kelly Clarkson Show, weekdays on NBC

Monday: Matt LeBlanc, Bellamy Young

Tuesday: Rita Wilson, Sean Evans

Wednesday: Retta, Matt Fraser

Thursday: Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch

Friday: Eva Mendes

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, weekdays on NBC

Monday: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Tuesday: Jennifer Lopez

Wednesday: Drew and Brittany Brees

Thursday: Pink, David Spade

E!’s Pop of the Morning, 2 p.m. ET on Instagram Live



Monday: Jamie Artsis

Tuesday: Alexis deBoschnek

Wednesday: Renee Rouleau

Thursday at 4 p.m. EST: Erin Oprea

Friday: Shan Boodram

E!’s Daily Pop, 9 a.m. PT on Instagram Live or 12 noon PT on E! News YouTube



Monday: Jake Owen at 9 a.m.; Scott Wolf at 12 noon

Tuesday: Kane Brown at 9 a.m.; Dr. Oz at 11 a.m.; Alyssa Milano at 12 noon

Wednesday: Bobby Berk at 9 a.m.;

Thursday: Peter Facinelli at 9 a.m.; Molly Sims at 12 noon; Charli D’Amelio at 2 p.m.

Friday: Dr. Elvis Francois at 9 a.m.; Dorit Kemsley at 12 noon

E!’s Nightly Pop on Instagram Live



Monday: Luann de Lesseps at 5:30 p.m. ET

