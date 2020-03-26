Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Kourtney Kardashian and More on March 25

In need of some at-home entertainment? Today’s roundup of celebrity livestreams is especially star-studded!

From Kourtney Kardashian to Reese Witherspoon, a ton of your favorite stars are going live on the ‘gram with tips to keep your mind, body and spirit at its healthiest.

Here are all the events you can look forward to on Wednesday, March 25:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Josh Groban is set to join Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting their morning talk show from home.

E’s Pop of the Morning: Our very own Victor Cruz and Scott Tweedie will get tips on all things skincare for men from as Esquire and Men’s Health‘s Grooming Editor, Garrett Munce. A video with the trio will be posted to YouTube later today!

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest “Hot Topics?” The ladies of The View are breaking down today’s current events.

E!’s Daily Pop Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST /9 a.m. PST: Justin Sylvester is chatting up actor Bill Bellamy, the star of Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Miley Cyrus‘ “Bright Minded” Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST: Talk about a star-studded lineup! Reese Witherspoon, Hillary Duff, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa are all signing on for the pop star’s daily livestream.

E!’s Nightly Pop Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST: Co-host Nina Parker is getting the tea from Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

The Talk‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST: Dubbed the “Chat Room,” Tyra Banks is scheduled to join the co-hosts for for some girl talk.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-described “Quarantine Crew” are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Who better than the Poosh founder and bestie Sarah Howard to discuss wellness?

Melissa Alcantra‘s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Kim Kardashian‘s personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a home-friendly workout session.

DJ D-Nice‘s Instagram Live at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST: Thanks to celeb fans like Rihannaand Michelle Obama, “Club Quarantine” has become the hottest virtual dance party around. Tonight, he’s teaming up with the former First Lady’s organization When We All Vote to promote voter registration.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s Instagram Live at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST: The couple has dubbed their nightly live performances a “Quaranstream.” Past themes include Disney and country—plus, they even take requests!

Chris Harrison‘s Instagram Live at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST: Every weeknight, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation couples like JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

Noah Centineo‘s Instagram Live at 12 a.m. EST/ 9 p.m. PST: The actor is sharing COVID-19 related updates pertinent to the Los Angeles community every night.