Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and More on March 27

TGIF!

If there’s one celebrity livestream to catch today, it’s Miley Cyrus‘. She’s reuniting Simple Life co-stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Need we say more?

Check out our complete list of star-studded events going down on Friday, March 27:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Nicole Richie is set to join Kelly Ripaand Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting from home.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Craving the latest “Hot Topics?” The ladies of The View are breaking down today’s current events alongside former co-host Lisa Ling.

E!’s Daily Pop Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST and 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST: Start your day with co-host Justin Sylvester as he goes live with singer Ally Brooke and then again later in the afternoon with Raven-Symoné.

Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST: Get your daily dose of M.C. as she’s joined by celeb guests Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Michelle Visage of RuPaul’s Drag Race and photographer Vijat Mohindra.

Venus Williams‘ Instagram Live at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST: The tennis champ is hosting daily instructional fitness videos that will get your heart rate pumping.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-described “Quarantine Crew” are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

Jessie J‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: In honor of the pop star’s 32nd birthday, she’s hosting a live fundraiser for coronavirus relief efforts.

Jojo‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter is putting her musical talents on display every weekday.

The Talk‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST: Dubbed the “Chat Room,” Raven-Symone is scheduled to hop online for some one-on-one girl talk.

Swae Lee and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: The rapper and athlete are performing on the NBA’s official Instagram account. DJ D-Nice is also performing a live set at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Mandy Moore‘s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: The This Is Us star and hubby Taylor Goldsmith are going live to answer fan questions and sing.

Melissa Alcantra‘s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Kim Kardashian‘s personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a home-friendly workout session.

Melissa Etheridge‘s Facebook Live at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter is bringing daily concerts to her fans on Facebook.

Death Cab for Cutie‘s Facebook Live at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST: The alt-rock group is also bringing daily concerts to fans. Tune in via their official Facebook account.

Chris Harrison‘s Instagram Live at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST: Every weeknight, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation couples for a segment they’re calling “Group Dates.” Fitting!

Noah Centineo‘s Instagram Live at 12 a.m. EST/ 9 p.m. PST: The actor is sharing COVID-19 related updates pertinent to the Los Angeles community every night.