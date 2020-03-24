Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Priyanka Chopra and More on March 24

There’s never been a better time to go live on Instagram.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Lizzo are making lemonade out of lemons during the coronavirus pandemic by entertaining, inspiring and informing their fans—all in real time. From concerts you can enjoy from the comfort of your own couch courtesy of Keith Urban to soul-baring conversation between stars like Miley and Hailey Bieber, you’ll want to schedule in a watch party or two. (Or three… This is not a time for judgement!)

Here are all the star-studded events you can look forward to on Tuesday, March 24:

LIVE With Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m. EST/PST: Start your morning bright and early with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who are broadcasting live from their respective homes. Today’s guests include American Ballet Theatre principal dancers, James B. Whiteside and Isabella Boylston.

The View at 11 a.m. EST/10 a.m. CT: Presidential candidate Joe Biden joins the ladies of The View as they broadcast the show remotely from their homes and the studio.

Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” Instagram Live at 1:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST: For the latest installment of her hour-long show, the pop star (who is showing major potential as a talk show host) will invite on dad Billy Ray Cyrus, sister Noah Cyrus to chat self-confidence and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron‘s Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-described “Quarantine Crew” are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

Priyanka Chopra‘s Instagram Live at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST: The actress will discuss COVID-19 with Dr. Tedros Adhanom and Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization.

Melissa Alcantra‘s Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: Kim Kardashian‘s personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a home-friendly workout session. Prepare to sweat, y’all!

Finn Wolfhard‘s Twitch Stream at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST: The Stranger Things star’s band, The Aubreys, is performing live via Twitch.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s Instagram Live at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST: The couple has dubbed their nightly live performances a “Quaranstream.” Past themes include Disney and country—plus, they even take requests!

Bitch Sesh Podcast’s Instagram Live at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. EST: Your favorite Bravo universe experts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider are recording their first live episode of Bitch Sesh.