Keith Dinicol, star of ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ has died.

Keith Dinicol, who starred as Arthur Driscoll in the Hallmark Channel original series Chesapeake Shores, has passed away.

He was 69 years old at the time.

The Stratford Beacon Herald reports that Dinicol died of a stroke.

According to the newspaper, the Canadian actor was a long-time performer at the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ontario, where he appeared in over 100 roles between 1981 and 2015.

“While he played a wide range of roles in drama and tragedy, his generous, joyful, and energetic personality made him a natural and gifted comedian,” said Antoni Cimolino, artistic director of the Stratford Festival, in a statement to the Beacon Herald.

“He brought delight and laughter to the hearts of countless audiences, just as he made all of his colleagues happy to be at his side.”

Dinicol was best known as the famous but reclusive artist Arthur Driscoll on Chesapeake Shores, according to Hallmark Channel viewers.

In season 5, he joined the cast of the show.

He also appeared in episodes of Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, Designated Survivor, and Schitt’s Creek, among other shows.

He was a valuable contributor to the show and will be missed.

Several Chesapeake Shores residents took to social media to pay tribute to Dinicol.

Treat Williams, who portrays Mick O’Brien on the show, tweeted, “RIP Keith Dinicol of Chesapeake Shores.”

“He was a fantastic addition to the show and will be sorely missed.”

In a tweet, Chesapeake Shores showrunner Phoef Sutton said he was “devastated” to learn of Dinicol’s death and added that he was “delightful” to work with.

In a Facebook update, Hallmark Channel said, “Today we celebrate the life of Keith Dinicol, Chesapeake Shores’ Arthur, who recently passed away.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Chesapeake Shores fans expressed their sorrow on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

While Chesapeake Shores has yet to be renewed for a sixth season on Hallmark Channel, many fans of the show were hoping to see more of Dinicol in future episodes.

Dinicol’s character debuted in Season 5, Episode 3 of the show.

Megan (Barbara Niven) immediately recognized Driscoll’s work after Mick purchased one of his paintings at a thrift store.

She became adamant about finding the artist, who had vanished.

When she did find him, the snobbish Arthur made it clear that he didn’t want her to…

