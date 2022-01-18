Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny split up, right?

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny, a young couple, first met in 2015 at a party.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are both actors, with Powers best known for his role in Straight Outta Compton.

PEOPLE magazine confirmed the star couple’s breakup on January 18, 2022.

The couple has decided to split up, according to an exclusive source told PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their new careers,” a source told PEOPLE, “but they’re still close friends.”

The former couple’s careers are booming, and they’re both very busy.

Powers has lead roles in two upcoming Netflix films: The Uglies and Perfect Find, in which she co-stars with Gabrielle Union.

Destiny is still working hard, as she has a lead role in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming film Flint Strong.

In addition to wrapping her hit show Star in 2019, the actress also starred in the show Grown-ish alongside Yara Shahidi.

According to PEOPLE, the former couple had been dating for four years.

Powers previously stated about Destiny, “I think we exemplify good young Black love.”

Fans of the couple took to social media to express their disappointment with the couple’s breakup.

“No,” one user wrote, “because why did Keith powers and Ryan destiny split up.”

Some fans were emotionally invested in the actors’ relationship.

A separate user tweeted, “This ryan destiny and keith powers breakup is personal to me.”

Some fans claimed to have predicted the split before it occurred.

Another user wrote on the social media site, “I knew the Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers breakup was coming.”

Destiny spoke highly of her now ex-boyfriend when asked about their relationship.

“We tried to hide it for a minute for a variety of reasons, but as human beings, there are times when you just want to shout to the world, ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny explained.

“We’re attempting to strike a balance,” says the narrator.

“Reminding people that I am my own person is important because I am already a private person who is very career-driven.”

