Keith Richards once told Ronnie Spector, ‘We Would Have Great Babies.’

In the music industry, there are many great friendships, but few people are aware of Keith Richards’ long friendship with Ronnie Spector.

The Rolling Stones opened for The Ronettes on their first UK tour in 1964, and the two became fast friends.

Richards and Spector (then Veronica Bennett) shared a bond back then that lasted until Spector’s death in January.

They acted as if they were brothers and sisters.

Richards, on the other hand, teased Spector by joking that they would have made attractive children.

Spector described what it was like to be on the road with The Rolling Stones in 1964 in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone.

It had been a typical tour.

It was memorable for Spector, however, because she became close to Richards.

“We were in a car, and they were following us in a bus,” Spector explained.

“They appeared to be a group of scraggly-looking men.

But I adored them, especially Keith, who had such a rugged appearance.

Mick had the appearance of a pretty boy.

“Keith used to say, ‘Oh, we’d make great babies because you have that black, thick hair and I have that black, thick hair.’ Now his hair isn’t quite as black.

They were, however, my opener.

“When Keith and Mick asked me about James Brown, I told them I didn’t even know who he was.”

Richards inducted The Ronettes into the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

On that tour, he remembered hearing the girl group sing for the first time.

The Ronettes, according to Richards, could sing their way right through a wall of sound.

He explained, “They didn’t require anything.”

“They touched my heart right then and there, and they continue to touch it.”

‘I Don’t Think Anyone Wanted Me to Know How Good I Was,’ Ronnie Spector says of the recording of ‘Be My Baby.’

That tour clicked for Spector and Richards because they realized they shared the same sense of humor and attitude.

After their bus got stuck in the fog one night on the road, they realized it.

“We had to stop driving one time because of fog,” Spector recalled.

“So Keith and I got off the bus in search of a light and a house.”

‘Keith, you stand behind me,’ I said, because he’s always had that rugged look, and I’m kind of neat, you know?

“As a result, I said…

