Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene of Twilight ‘Wish’ They Could Make a ‘Midnight Sun’ Sequel

Missing the Cullens! Several cast members of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 are eager to reprise their roles years after the film’s release.

“I mean, I love [Midnight Sun],” Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the vampire movies, said of author Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 prequel novel during a panel appearance at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday, December 11, according to ET Canada.

“I wish we could make a film out of that.”

In that one, Emmett has a lot more hilarious lines.

It’s fantastic.”

During the panel, Ashley Greene, who shared the stage with the 36-year-old North Dakota native, agreed with her former onscreen brother about the opportunity to reprise her role as Alice Cullen.

The Hercules star then went even further, telling fans that the 47-year-old author’s most recent book in the series was his favorite to read.

Shortly before taking the stage, Lutz, who was joined by co-star Jackson Rathbone, gushed about their mini-family reunion.

“Hey everyone, it’s me, Kellan, backstage… we’re here at C2E2 Comic-Con in Chicago and we’re having the best time,” he said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted on Saturday.

“This is such a cool event space, and we have a fantastic panel here.”

We adore you all, and we appreciate you coming out!”

For his part, the FBI alum has previously expressed his enthusiasm for the franchise and the prequel book, which will be released in 2020 and chronicles Twilight from Edward Cullen’s (Robert Pattinson) perspective.

In August 2020, Lutz captioned a photo of the book cover with the caption, “It’s here it’s finally here @midnightsuntwilightsaga.”

“I love learning more about Emmett and Edward’s thoughts while reading this book!”

The bestselling novelist retold her original 2005 story from the mysterious vampire’s (Kristen Stewart) perspective in Midnight Sun.

The novel, which was published in August of that year, followed Edward’s version of their famous love story from the time they met at Forks High School.

Meeting Bella appeared to be a darker twist in the novel.

