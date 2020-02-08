Kellan Lutz’s Wife Brittany Suffers a Miscarriage at 6 Months

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Lutz revealed on Thursday that they had lost their beautiful baby girl.

Brittany and Kellan shared a sweet picture of Brittany cradling her baby bump with the unfortunate news posted in a caption beside the photo. “Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” Brittany started off the heartfelt post.

“I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

Brittany than urged her followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time as they learn to navigate this new ground.

“I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family,” she continued. “The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.”

Kellan also echoed his wife’s sentiments in his own post, and thanked his “wonder woman” for her support and love during this tough journey. “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself,” he wrote. “In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful!”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lutz family during this difficult time.