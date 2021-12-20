Kelli Giddish of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ says Carisi is ‘good’ for Rollins.

Over the course of the last ten seasons of Law andamp; Order: SVU, Amanda Rollins has dealt with a number of personal issues and has been in a number of complicated relationships.

But now that she’s with Dominick Carisi, series star Kelli Giddish claims Rollins has finally found the right person for her.

On the last few seasons of Law andamp; Order: SVU, Rollins has dealt with a lot, from family issues to sexual trauma. The detective has bailed her sister out of a number of shady situations.

Rollins was also raped by her commanding officer before joining the NYPD SVU after requesting that he bail her sister out of jail.

And, despite the trauma and family drama, Rollins continued to be an excellent detective.

She dated several men, including Declan Murphy (Donal Logue), the father of her children, and Dr.

George Newbern portrays Al Pollack.

While Rollins’ previous relationships didn’t last long (she split up with both ex-boyfriends), her current relationship with ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is unique.

They’ve been friends for a long time.

And Carisi has been by Rollins’ side during her most trying times.

For years, Law & Order: SVU teased a romance between Rollins and Carisi.

Fans are happy to see Rollins happy and in a healthy relationship now that the two are dating.

Carisi’s love for Rollins and how good he is for her was acknowledged by Giddish in an interview with Smashing Interviews.

Carisi, you’ve done an excellent job.

“I believe it’s something that the fans have a strong desire to see,” Giddish speculated.

“And to be able to show that in an organic way, especially with Rollins’ history of being assaulted, to see her with such a good guy and someone who cares about her so much is a really important thing to show our audience,” she says.

“Like, look at this assault survivor,” she added.

“There is faith.

There is hope, and there is a deep, deep relationship if you can just keep going and believing in it, in other people, and in yourself.

I believe it is critical to demonstrate.”

Giddish is overjoyed to learn that Rollins and Carisi are dating.

However, in an interview with Smashing Interviews, the actor admitted that being romantic with Peter Scanavino feels awkward because of their physical proximity.

"At this point, I've…

