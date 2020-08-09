Kelly Brook shows off her curves in peach bikini on the beach with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

KELLY Brook has showed off her curves in a peach bikini on the beach with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The 40-year-old has been making the most of the hot British weather in recent days, wowing fans in an array of colourful swimwear.

To mark the hottest day of the year so far on Friday, Kelly shared another snap from the beach, this time wearing a pretty peach floral bikini which highlighted her incredible curves.

Kelly posed alongside her hunky boyfriend Jeremy, who showed off his own toned physique in a pair of swim shorts.

The couple were joined by their new puppy, Teddy the Cavapoo, who hasn’t quite mastered the art of looking at the camera on cue yet.

Kelly’s latest snap with Jeremy comes after the couple sparked engagement rumours at the end of last month when she was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The radio presenter raised speculation that she has got engaged after flaunting an eye-catching diamond ring.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a shot of her ring-clad hand up in the air during her calendar shoot in the countryside.

Kelly penned across the snap: “Loving Blue skies and manicures” while tagging her manicurist Kate Wiliams.

Kelly has been dating model Jeremy, who is also an expert in Judo, since 2015.

In February 2018, Kelly revealed that she proposed to Jeremy – and he said “no”.

The pair had been together for three years when she popped the question while they were on holiday in Antigua.

She told OK! magazine that her boyfriend replied: “Be quiet there are people around!”

According to Kelly, it wasn’t a “serious” proposal and she didn’t take the knock back to heart.