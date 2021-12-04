Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Discuss Their First Time Performing “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”

Even though Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are two of the biggest names in pop music, they managed to pull off an incredible feat for Kelly’s When Christmas Comes Around special: they performed their new holiday duet, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” for the first time on camera, without any rehearsals!

As the pair sat down for an interview ahead of the special, which airs Wednesday at 10 p.m., Kelly shared, “It literally was the first time we had been in the same room singing it.”

“And it’s a pretty detailed song!” says PTET on NBC.

Ariana agreed, “Oh, it’s a vocal.”

“Almost every verse, or every pre-chorus, we switch harmonies, and we flip-flop what we’re singing.”

It was a lot of fun.”

“Thank God we did it,” she continued, “but we were definitely out of body, hovering.”

As the two exchanged high fives, Kelly boasted, “We’re professional.”

The song was written as a solo track for Kelly’s new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she revealed that she almost scrapped it entirely before getting the idea to sing with Ariana after the two performed together on The Voice season 21 premiere.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I should make it a duet!’ because I loved how we sounded together,” she explained. “I asked her, and she said yes, but it was last-minute and we were all very busy, so we never rehearsed, ever.”

The pair clearly pulled it off flawlessly, and they couldn’t be more supportive of one another, gushing about their When Christmas Comes Around ensembles.

Kelly said of her glamorous throwback look, “I’m not really into fashion until it’s like Old Hollywood.”

As they reminisced, Ari exclaimed, “She kills Old Hollywood glam.”

“Like, I had a faux fur [muff]…”

I wanted to throw it, but I thought to myself, “Now isn’t the time.”

With a laugh, Kelly replied, “I think there’s always time for a faux!”

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around premieres on December 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1 a.m., 1

PTET on NBC Check out the video below for more from this dynamic duo!

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Discuss Their First Performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?”

Allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Talk Performing ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’ For the First Time