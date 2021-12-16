Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced for what reason?

Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock for what reason?

Kelly Clarkson, a singer and television personality, divorced Brandon Blackstock in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

But why did they get divorced in the first place? Here’s everything you need to know…

On June 4, 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and the proceedings have been tumultuous.

During their acrimonious divorce, the talk show host was awarded custody of their two children.

In 2006, at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, Clarkson met her music manager and ex-husband backstage.

The couple got engaged in December 2012 and married at a luxury estate in Tennessee a year later.

On the premiere of her show in 2020, Clarkson admitted she “didn’t see” her divorce coming.

During the September 21, 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson, who wore an eye patch, discussed her divorce.

As she welcomed the audience to the show, the 39-year-old said, “2020 has been a dumpster fire.”

“The year 2020 has brought a lot of changes to my personal life as well.

I didn’t expect anything like that to happen.

“However, the situation I’m in is difficult because it affects more than just my heart.

There are a lot of little hearts involved.

“You know, we have four kids, and divorce is never easy, and we’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing to do here is to protect our children and their little hearts,” says the couple.

She also cried as she scrolled through a newscast montage of events in 2020.

Kelly recently opened up to Willie Geist on Sunday Today about her divorce, calling her life a “dumpster.”

“I mean, it’s no secret,” the Miss Independent performer said.

My life has resembled a dumpster.

“It’s been a little difficult for me the last few months.”

“I’ve been speaking with friends who have recently divorced.

“I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to everyone involved,” the Since U Been Gone singer continued.

“After realizing the relationship hasn’t been working for a while,” a source told ET, the pair decided to call it quits.

She told the Los Angeles Times that she had no plans to discuss the reasons for her divorce in the near future out of respect for her children.

“I am a very open person,” she told them, “but I won’t be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there are children involved.”

“I believe that, eventually, I will figure out a way to be open and honest about it…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.