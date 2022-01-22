Kelly Clarkson and her ex-boyfriend Brandon Blackstock have settled their Montana ranch dispute.

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock have reached an agreement over their Montana ranch dispute.

The talk show host agreed to give Blackstock 5.12 percent ownership of their Warren Peak Ranch property, according to legal documents obtained by ET.

“Brandon’s 5.12percent ownership interest in the Warren Peak Ranch is (dollar)908,800,” according to the documents, while the ranch is valued at (dollar)17,750,00.

According to legal documents filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, “Brandon has no ownership interest” in the adjoining property, while “Kelly owns 100percent” of it.

On Wednesday, the settlement was approved by the judge.

This is the latest twist in Clarkson and Blackstock’s tumultuous marriage.

A judge ruled in October that the Montana ranch belonged to the judge of a singing competition.

Blackstock claimed at the time that all property and assets acquired during their marriage, including the ranch, were marital property split 50/50.

However, after the judge ruled that property acquired during their marriage was subject to the terms of the prenuptial agreement, that position was rejected.

The 39-year-old singer’s prenuptial agreement, which segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage to 45-year-old Blackstock and gave her possession of the Montana ranch where their family quarantined together earlier in 2020, was validated by the judge in August.

According to court documents filed in August, Clarkson was declared legally single and her maiden name was restored.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the singer requested a divorce from Blackstock in June 2020.

River, 7 years old, and Remington, 5 years old, are the couple’s children.

“Kelly is grateful for her relationship with Brandon because she learned a lot about herself and has two perfect children,” a source told ET in September.

“Kelly is excited to move forward with Brandon and co-parent successfully.”

