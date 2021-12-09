Kelly Clarkson Goes All Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: “I’m Sweating” Watch Kelly Clarkson Go All Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: “I’m Sweating”

Kelly Clarkson Goes All Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: “I’m Sweating” Watch Kelly Clarkson Go All Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment:

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t stop laughing while interviewing Sandra Bullock on The Kelly Clarkson Show, resulting in one of the funniest celebrity encounters ever.

Kelly Clarkson has been waiting for a chance like this for a long time.

As seen in the December issue of the New York Times.

The 39-year-old singer had a blast interviewing Sandra Bullock, one of her favorite actresses, for the eighth episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Throughout their 10-minute sit-down, the two couldn’t stop laughing as they talked about everything from parenthood to Christmas.

Sandra, 57, began the hilarious segment by joking that she voted for Justin Guarini in the first season finale of American Idol, when he competed against Kelly.

“Look, the good news is that you won,” the actress joked, making Kelly laugh.

“It makes no difference who I voted for.”

Kelly tried to keep it cool at first, but when Sandra complimented her vocal prowess, she had a cute fangirl moment.

Both stars lavished praise on each other after their adorable exchange.

Kelly told her guest, “I’m nervous! I’m sweating!”

“You’re Sandra Bullock! I’m a huge fan! I’ve seen every single one of your films.”

When Sandra mentioned Kelly’s impressive career, the three-time Grammy winner admitted that she “can’t even look at you for a long period of time” because she was so nervous to be in her company.

Sandra joked, “I can’t even look at myself for a long time,” Kelly chuckled.

As the interview progressed, the two continued to trade hilarious quips.

Kelly burst out laughing at one point after Sandra mistookly believed that the daytime talk show host had called her a “whore.”

“It’s uncanny how close you are to, like, my friends,” Kelly said, gasping for air.

“Your friends are whores as well?” Sandra asked, laughing.

When Kelly tried to stick to her talking points, the jokes continued.

Sandra joked that producers must be fuming in her earpiece as she attempted to redirect the conversation back to Christmas decorations.

“The producers are like, ‘Segue to Christmas!'” the Oscar winner joked before jokingly mentioning Kelly’s home décor line.

“Christmas advertisements have already been purchased, so yes: I love Christmas, especially Christmas at Wayfair.”

Kelly’s howls are accompanied by…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Totally Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: “I’m Sweating”