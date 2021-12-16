Kelly Clarkson Ignored Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s ‘Red Flags’ Before Divorce: ‘I Won’t Get Married Again’

Kelly Clarkson Ignored Ex Brandon Blackstock’s “Red Flags” Before Divorce: “I Won’t Get Married Again”

Kelly Clarkson admitted to ignoring “red flags” in men, which is one of the reasons she claims she will never marry again.

The 39-year-old singer, who is divorcing estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, said she has no regrets because she can see what should have been obvious warning signs.

“We can do hard things,” Clarkson said on the Tuesday, December 14 episode of the “Love Someone with Delilah” podcast, referring to a Glennon Doyle quote.

“But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK, I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose,” the “Wrapped in Red” singer continued.

Clarkson didn’t say which warning signs she missed, but she didn’t mind making fun of herself for making poor decisions.

The Texas native joked, “I almost named my next album Red Flag Collector.”

“I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them, so I’m just collecting them.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host and 44-year-old Blackstock married in October 2013 after dating for two years.

River Rose, 7, and Remi, 5, are their two children.

Clarkson and her lawyer filed a motion in July 2021 for a separate trial to terminate her marital status so that she could be declared legally single while the divorce proceedings were ongoing, after filing for divorce in June 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a judge signed off in September, declaring that their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end on January 7, 2022.

The former American Idol contestant stated that she is not yet ready to date again.

“People have already said, ‘Let me know when you want to date,'” she said on Tuesday’s podcast.

“I don’t believe you need someone with you all of the time.”

I enjoy my work, my children, and my creative self so much that I sometimes feel suffocated.

It’s difficult to be as creative as you are in relationships.

