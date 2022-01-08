Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Getting Married Anymore

Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Interested in Remarrying

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock had a long and happy marriage.

However, after seven years of marriage, the American Idol winner and her husband called it quits in 2020.

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013.

Blackstock is the manager of singer Blake Shelton, who is a contestant on Clarkson’s singing reality show The Voice.

He was also Reba McEntire’s stepson.

In June 2014, Clarkson and her husband welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose.

Remington “Remy” Alexander, their son, was born in April of 2016.

Clarkson and Blackstock divorced in August 2021.

She spoke to the Love Someone with Delilah podcast in December of that year about her future romantic life.

And marriage isn’t a part of that future.

“I know I won’t get married again, but you never know about love,” she explained. “It’s one of those things where we’re engineered — especially from where I’m from — to have to have that.”

“I’m not in the market for that.”

Despite going through a difficult divorce, Clarkson had no regrets about what she had to go through.

The singer stated flatly, “I have no regrets.”

“I believe that’s how you’re shaped.”

It’s what helps you grow as a person.

It’s what makes you realize, ‘OK, those red flags were missed.’

She joked that her next album should be called “Red Flag Collector” because she missed it or ignored it on purpose.

Despite the fact that she is now a free woman who can mingle with whomever she wishes, she is taking her new life slowly and is not in any hurry to start dating.

“I’ve already had people say, ‘Let me know when you want to date.’ It’s like, you know what, I don’t think you have to be with someone all the time,” Clarkson admitted.

“I love my job, my kids, and being creative.”

In some of my relationships, I felt suffocated.

It’s difficult for me to be as inventive as I’d like because I sometimes wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Clarkson doesn’t have much spare time these days, to begin with.

Every day, she hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is her own talk show.

She’s also a judge and coach on The Voice.

Clarkson was a member of Girl Named Top, a singing group that won The Voice in 2021.

