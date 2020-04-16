Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are “Losing It” Over Their Schoolwork

Kelly Clarkson says her children are not about the home-schooling life.

The Voice coach caught up with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during Thursday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, where she revealed that her kids River Rose, 5, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 4, have been “losing it” over their schoolwork as she gave the host an update on how her family is doing while social distancing.

“Nine times out of 10, my kids are losing it ‘cause they have to do school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It’s super fun.” she admitted. “And I’m cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for several things. It’s, like—it’s the most insane thing ever, honestly.

As for how The Kelly Clarkson Show host is getting through it, she added, “And I drink a bit of wine. But we’re hanging in there, so it’s good.”

One way that her little ones have been keeping themselves busy is by joining their mom on her talk show as she films from home. Last week, River and Remy made an adorable cameo during Kelly’s interview with her Trolls World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

After her daughter praised Anna’s acting in the animated film, Kelly chimed in and said, “They were just so concerned I was a mean [troll]. Because in, like, the preview, it looked like I was mean to y’all, because I was at first. They were so mad. They were like, ‘We can’t even. You’re not our mom because you’re mean, like, to Poppy.’ They were not about it.”

While chatting with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly also opened up about her new single “I Dare You,” which she dropped earlier that day, and explained that she and her team decided not to delay its release because of its unifying message.

“It couldn’t have been a more perfect message for right now,” she shared. “I think, I mean in all seriousness, like, it is funny with the kids and it is hard, you know, doing the teaching and all those kind of things, but it can be depressing, this kind of isolation. It can be a little dark for everyone. And there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

She continued, “So, we felt…before the pandemic, we thought it was a connecting environment, the message. But now even more so.”

