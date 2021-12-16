Kelly Clarkson says she’s open to love, but she won’t marry again.

Kelly Clarkson is open to love, but she isn’t looking for it.

On the Love Someone With Delilah podcast, the 39-year-old musician and talk show host opened up about her life post-divorce and her new approach to relationships.

“I have no regrets,” Clarkson said of her previous relationships.

“I think that’s how you’re shaped.”

It’s what transforms you into a better person.

It’s what makes you realize, “OK, those red flags were missed.”

‘I either missed it or purposely ignored it.’

“I almost named my next album Red Flag Collector,” she joked.

Clarkson was legally declared single in September, more than a year after divorcing Brandon Blackstock.

River, the ex’s 7-year-old daughter, and Remington, the ex’s 5-year-old son, are the couple’s children.

“It’s one of those things you don’t expect or anything,” Clarkson said of her love life, “but at the same time, I’ve already had people say, ‘Let me know when you’re wanting to date.'”

“You know, I don’t think you have to have someone with you all of the time.”

I genuinely enjoy my job, my children, and my creative self.

In some relationships, I felt suffocated.

It’s difficult for me to be as inventive as I’d like because I sometimes wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Clarkson remains open to love, even if she isn’t eager to jump back into the dating pool.

“You never know, perhaps in the future.”

Well, I’m pretty sure I’m not getting married again.

But, you know, you never know about love,” she explained.

“It’s one of those things where we’re engineered to have it — especially where I come from.”

And I’m not in the market for that.”

Clarkson also discussed dating on her self-titled talk show earlier this week, discussing red flags on first dates with Andy Cohen.

“I’m not good at spotting when it’s not a match,” she admitted, “I’m always that person who’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.'”

Perhaps it was just a bad day for them.'”

