Kelly Clarkson Uses Her Son’s Potty After Pipes Freeze at Family’s Cabin

When you gotta go, you gotta go…just ask Kelly Clarkson.

The 37-year-old singer, The Voice coach and talk show host and her family have been practicing social distancing by hunkering down in their private cabin in Montana, where the temperatures have fallen below freezing in recent days. Recently, their pipes froze, which meant no working toilets. So Clarkson improvised.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” Clarkson tweeted on Sunday. “[Rolling on the floor laughing emoji] And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

She did not specify if she used toilet paper; there has been a shortage at many stores in recent weeks as people continue to stock up on extra supplies.

Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock share daughter River Rose Blackstock, 5, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3.

Later on Friday, Clarkson posted on Twitter a photo of the kids dressed up as a police officer and firefighter.

“The future…. #RiverandRemy,” she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Clarkson shared a video Steve Martin posted of him playing his banjo.

“As if I didn’t love this man enough,” she tweeted. “Woke up 2 this, snuggling with my 3 yr old little man, coffee n hand, singing along while he’s playing. I’m gonna forget that we’re all isolated & remember how lucky I am today 4 so many things. Thank u 4 this. Simple yet effective [Smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Clarkson has been maintaining her sense of humor amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, she joked, “Well it took a pandemic but I finally started working out again [three rolling on the floor laughing emojis] #silverlining.”

Like Martin and many other artists, Clarkson has also been taking time to try to entertain her fans and lift their spirits. Also on Friday, she shared on Instagram a video of herself inside a bathroom in their Montana cabin, singing a cover of Mariah Carey‘s 1990 ballad “Vanishing.” The latter star was quite impressed.