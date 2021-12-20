Kelly Clarkson’s attempt to evict her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from their Montana home fails.

Kelly Clarkson’s attempt to evict ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from their Montana home is unsuccessful.

Turn off the computer.

During their ongoing divorce battle, Kelly Clarkson lost her battle to have ex-husband Brandon Blackstock evicted from their Montana ranch, according to Us Weekly.

“Kelly recently suffered a major legal setback in her attempt to have Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge solely awarded to her,” a source tells Us exclusively.

“He’s been living there and claims he doesn’t have the financial means to buy a home at this time, citing an unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

The 39-year-old “Miss Independent” singer addressed the court during a virtual hearing on November 11 regarding the ongoing dispute over the couple’s ranch, which Blackstock, 44, refused to vacate following their split.

“The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor,” the insider adds.

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in June 2020, according to Us Weekly.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the couple was quarantined at their Montana home for a few months with their children River, 7, and Remington, 5.

“They clashed on so many levels,” a source close to Clarkson told Us at the time. “Being in quarantine together exacerbated their problems to the point of no return.”

In November 2020, the host of the Kelly Clarkson Show and the talent manager reached an agreement on custody of their children.

The musician was given primary custody at the time, and the two will share joint physical and legal custody.

(From his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, Blackstock is the father of two children.)

Us reported earlier this year that the former American Idol winner would have to pay her ex-husband (dollar)150,000 per month in spousal support.

According to court documents, Clarkson must pay Blackstock (dollar)45,601 in child support each month, bringing the total amount owed to him each month to (dollar)195,601.

Clarkson has sold her 20,000-square-foot Nashville mansion and her 10,000-square-foot Encino farmhouse in the last year.

The former spouses, on the other hand, have continued to butt heads over the Montana property.

Since their breakup, Blackstock has been living on the ranch.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Kelly Clarkson Loses Attempt to Have Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Evicted From Their Montana Property