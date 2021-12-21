Kelly Clarkson’s battle to evict ex-boyfriend Brandon Blackstock from the ranch has hit a snag.

Kelly Clarkson’s fight to evict ex-boyfriend Brandon Blackstock from the ranch has hit a snag.

Kelly Clarkson’s ongoing legal battles with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock suffered a “major setback” recently when she lost a courtroom battle to her former manager.

“Kelly recently had a major legal setback in her bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her,” a source familiar with the situation told US Weekly.

“He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce,” the source continued.

11, arguing her case for why she wanted Blackstock to leave.

“The judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor,” the source says, adding that “the order hasn’t been formally signed off on.” At this time, neither Clarkson nor her legal team appear to have made any public statements about the situation.

Clarkson and Blackstock allegedly met in 2006, when he was still married to Melissa Ashworth.

Savannah, Ashworth’s 18-year-old daughter, and Seth, Ashworth’s 13-year-old son, are Blackstock and Ashworth’s children.

He began dating and became engaged to Clarkson in 2012, the same year the couple divorced.

They married in 2013 and have two children: River, a daughter, and Remington, a son.

In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, which was finalized in August 2021.

The divorce of the former couple has been well-publicized in recent months, with numerous details emerging.

Clarkson was awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep, after a judge ruled in her favor.

According to Us Weekly, in legal documents filed on Monday, the “Since U Been Gone” singer described the property as a “financial burden.”

The judge upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement as well as the ranch’s award.

Clarkson received several other assets as a result of this.

The prenuptial agreement was reportedly challenged by Blackstock, but the judge ruled against him.

Initially, Blackstock appeared to be on his way to acquiring the Montana property after a judge ruled that he would have to bear financial responsibility for it.

That, however, did not turn out to be the case.

Kelly Clarkson Faces Major Setback in Fight to Evict Ex Brandon Blackstock From Ranch