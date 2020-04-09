Kelly Clarkson’s Sweetest Family Moments Prove She Was Born to Be a Mom

This past year has been one for the books for Kelly Clarkson.

Between premiering The Kelly Clarkson Show this past September, perfecting new music and being a judge on NBC’s The Voice, Kelly is booked and busy as can be! But above all, the American Idol winner is all about family.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer has two adorable children, five-year-old daughter River Rose and three-year-old son Remington Alexander, with husband Brandon Blackstock. She also is a proud stepmom to Savannah and Seth Blackstock.

After making the big move to Los Angeles from Tennessee in 2019, the family has enjoyed all that Southern California has to offer, including many trips to Disneyland.

While there are plenty of reasons to admire Kelly, her kids will definitely be impressed with her latest work in Trolls World Tour, which is out in theaters and available on demand starting Friday. The movie will feature a brand-new song by Kelly called “Born to Die.”

Co-written by Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake, the song comes at a special time in the film. We’d tell you more but you just have to see the flick to find out more.

The track reminded us of just how obsessed we are with Kelly’s family. Check out the gallery below for some much-needed doses of cuteness before watching Trolls World Tour.

While we wait to hear Kelly’s new song in Trolls World Tour, check out all the other movies getting an early release!

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)