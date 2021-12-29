Kelly Dodd clarifies the contest about Meghan King’s marriage to Cuffe Owens ending.

Kelly Dodd clarifies the contest about Meghan King’s marriage to Cuffe Owens coming to an end.

Kelly Dodd talked about running a contest that predicted Meghan King’s marriage to Cuffe Owens would end.

“It’s not as bad as it sounds! Wishing Meghan happiness and a fresh start in the new year…” Dodd, 46, tweeted on Monday, December 27, alongside a link to her split interview with The Sun.

After learning that King, 37, married Owens, 42, Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal set up an “impromptu contest” on their “Rick and Kelly Unmasked” podcast patreon page, they created “an impromptu contest.”

“We actually talked about her wedding on our ‘Rick and Kelly Unmasked’ podcast on Patreon.com right after she got married in October and both of us predicted it wouldn’t last,” the couple told the outlet on Monday.

“On our show in October, Kelly predicted Meghan’s marriage would only last ‘a year and a half,’ while [Rick] predicted ‘less than a year.'”

“We realize this might sound bad,” the couple said, “but we weren’t being heartless, just realistic, based on our own experiences, and we both truly hope Meghan finds happiness because she deserves it.”

“I didn’t troll, idiots!! I spoke to her! Who didn’t see this coming after a 2 month relationship? Not being mean, just being real,” Dodd tweeted on Wednesday, December 29.

Please don’t hold it against me if I make bad decisions…”

The podcast host’s comments follow King’s announcement on Monday that she and Owens had broken up.

“I’m frightened.

“This situation is utterly devastating,” the reality TV star wrote on Monday on her Instagram Stories.

“This is clearly not what I had in mind when I made my vows, and I’m surprised and disappointed by how things have turned out.”

“I’m moving forward with my kids as we privately process our grief and let go of shattered dreams.”

King asked for “grace and gentle kindness” as she navigated “this labyrinth of grief” just before removing the title “wife” from her Instagram bio.

Following a three-week courtship, King and Owens married in October.

