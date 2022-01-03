Kelly Dodd of the Real Housewives of Orange County claims Bravo fined her $16,000 for wearing a hat with the phrase “Drunk Wives Matter.”

Kelly Dodd of the Real Housewives of Orange County claims Bravo fined her $16,000 for wearing the ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd revealed that Bravo fined her (dollar)16,000 for wearing the “Drunk Wives Matter” hat to her bridal shower and posting about it on social media.

Dodd’s 2020 bridal shower was marred by controversy after she shared photos of the event that did not follow coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols.

Fans were enraged even more when Dodd shared a photo of herself wearing a hat with the phrase “Drunk Wives Matter” written across the front.

She shared the photo just months after the Black Lives Matter protests, which enraged fans and prompted the network to intervene.

Bravo allegedly took financial action against Dodd because she wore the hat, according to Dodd.

She revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, “I got fined for wearing the Drunk Wives Matter hat.”

“I didn’t even pay for it.”

“I received it at [my shower].”

Dodd didn’t even wear it on RHOC, according to her husband Rick Leventhal. “I wore it at my bridal shower and got dinged for it,” she continued.

“They wouldn’t tell me why I got (dollar)16,000,” I said.

Dodd believes her fine was a result of her wearing the “Drunk Wives Matter” hat.

“But I know [the hat]was one of them,” she explained.

“I got charged (dollar)16,000 because of general behavior.”

They refused to provide me with specifics.

But I’m sure I caused them a lot of trouble because they heavily promoted BLM.”

Wait, wasn’t I the problem? Wasn’t there a boycott? We had over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news!!! This year? (hashtag)RHOC16 under a million 3 times in 4 weeks!

After Kelly Dodd slammed the ratings on ‘RHOC,’ Andy Cohen says the ‘Reboot’ is doing great.

Because Dodd was the “most racially diverse” person on RHOC, Leventhal and Dodd found it strange that he and Dodd were hit.

She explained, “It’s as if you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Dodd later removed the social media posts but insisted on keeping the photos.

When confronted on social media (via E! ), Dodd responded, “You know what, all lives matter.”

“Go f*** yourself, people who can’t take a joke.”

According to Levanthal, he…

