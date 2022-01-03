Kelly Dodd of the Real Housewives of Orange County claims Bravo fined her (dollar)16K for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat during BLM protests.

Kelly Dodd, a former cast member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, claims Bravo fined her (dollar)16K for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat during BLM protests.

KELLY Dodd is spilling details about her time on the Real Housewives of Orange County, including the fact that she was fined by Bravo for her controversial headwear choice.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who was fired from the show in June, claims that her personal and differing opinions cost her not only money but also her job.

Kelly, 46, told host David Yontef on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast that her decision to wear a novelty hat with the words “Drunk Wives Matter” during her bridal shower in 2020, which took place as the country was engulfed in the Black Lives Matter debate, cost her a lot of money.

“I got a ticket for wearing a drunk wives matter hat that I didn’t even buy.”

“I didn’t even wear it on the show; it was given to me at my-,” she revealed.

“I got fined (dollar)16,000 and they wouldn’t tell me why, but I know it was because wearing that hat was one of the things,” the reality star continued.

“However, it was general behavior that led to the (dollar)16,000 charge.”

“They wouldn’t say anything specific, but I know I caused them a lot of grief because they promoted BLM so heavily.”

Fans of the show descended on Kelly’s Instagram post at the time to vent their rage.

“It’s really sad to see you in that hat, so insensitive,” one fan expressed his displeasure.

“That hat is very insensitive but okay,” another added, while one disgruntled fan wrote, “Kelly your hat is not funny.”

Kelly responded to the controversy with a statement a few days later, saying, “Over the weekend at my bridal shower, I received lots of gifts and briefly displayed them.”

“One was a hat with a play on words because I’m about to become a wife, I’m on a Housewives TV show, and I might get a little tipsy now and then.”

“It was not intended to offend or make any kind of statement,” she continued.

“Of course I support Black lives and racial equality!” says the author.

Kelly was not invited back to the show after five years as a star, fans learned in June.

Kelly also said on the latest Behind The Velvet Rope podcast that her conservative beliefs and actions led to her departure, despite the fact that some of her co-stars are still facing legal issues.

“People who have been involved in the law and have allegedly committed real crimes can be on there,” she says, “but someone who has an opinion and does not fit their narrative can’t.”

But, as Kelly points out…

