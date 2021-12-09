Kelly McCreary, star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ gave birth to her first child two months ago.

Kelly McCreary, star of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ gave birth to her daughter two months ago.

Kelly McCreary of Grey’s Anatomy has given birth to her daughter two months ago, and we owe her a heartfelt congratulations!

Indigo Wren Chatmon, McCreary’s daughter, and her director husband, Pete Chatmon, welcomed her in October.

Los Angeles is home to three.

Maggie Pierce, who stars on the hit ABC show, shared a photo of her baby on Instagram.

“Our everything… Indigo Wren Chatmon is here,” she wrote in the caption.

“Happy To Introduce This ‘Lil Lady! We Couldn’t Be More Happy,” Chatmon captioned the photo when he reposted it.

McCreary’s water broke a few weeks early, putting a stop to her plans for a “lovely, intimate home birth,” according to People. McCreary told the outlet she “was just so relieved that we both made it through safely,” adding, “Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications.”

She’s back in the house and doing well!”

McCreary announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August, captioning the photo, “When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!”

This is the first child for McCreary and Chatmon.

They married in 2019 after meeting on the set of the long-running ABC series.

