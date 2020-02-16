Kelly Osbourne and More Stars Pay Tribute to Host Caroline Flack

The world is mourning the loss of host Caroline Flack.

On Saturday, news broke the television personality had passed away. She was only 40 years old.

According to a lawyer for the Flack family, Caroline took her own life. She was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” her family said in a statement to the Press Association. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

The 40-year-old star was best known for hosting the U.K. reality shows The X Factor and Love Island.

Upon hearing about Flack’s death, many have taken to social media to share their condolences, including celebrities, British TV personalities, Love Island contestants and more.

“Words are way more powerful than you think…,” Kelly Osbourne wrote on Instagram. “Never forgot [sic]to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was.”

Kelly continued, “She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I’m saddened by her loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have known you and to call you my friend. I can’t even believe I’m writing this.”

Cheryl also expressed her heartache over the news.

“This is just so utterly gut wrenchingly tragic. I can’t even find my words rest in peace Caroline,” she shared. “I wish we could just be kinder. I wish we could just be open minded to each other and I wish we could be more understanding and mindful of one another and what issues people may be struggling with beneath the surface. We’re all human!”

She added, “My heart aches for her family and loved ones at this terrible time of pain. Sending love.”

More television personalities spoke out about Flack’s passing.

“So so devastating. Can’t believe I’m writing RIP Caroline Flack, she was an amazing woman and always someone I looked up to in our line of work,” host Maya Jama shared on Twitter. “She gave me advice on how to handle trolls & papers writing bullshit multiple times and I can’t even imagine how she would have felt..”

Journalist Susanna Reid wrote, “My heart is absolutely broken for Caroline Flack and everybody who loves her.”

“It must be heartbreaking for the family & friends of Caroline Flack to read tributes from some of those who hounded her,” Dan Walker expressed on Twitter. “Our ‘cancel’ culture is brutal. We all have demons and flaws but we dehumanise each other & are then surprised when it all becomes too much for some.”

Even though Flack announced two months ago that she was stepping down as the Love Island host (since holding the positing during its 2015 debut), some of the show’s contestants shared their condolences on social media.

“A supportive friend in a time of need. An amazing woman,” Love Island winner Amber Gills shared. “I have no words. You will be truly missed. Thinking of Caroline’s close friends and family. Sending love to EVERYONE.”

“Today my friend slow motion walked into heaven. I will miss her always,” Iain Stirling wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything.”

Amber Davies expresed, “My heart is actually broken.”

Additionally, the ITV2 network, which Love Island airs on, also took a moment to honor Flack.

“Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news,” they wrote on Twitter. “Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Flack’s latest television project as a host, which was titled The Surjury, announced they would no longer air on Channel 4.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said per the PA Wire. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Caroline’s family and friends. “Under the circumstances, we have decided not to broadcast The Surjury.”

Furthermore, Boy George also sent his condolences and touched on Caroline’s upcoming trial in which she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her trial was due to start in early March.

“I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today,” Boy George said. “This did not need to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feel even deeper sorrow.”

At this time, Caroline’s boyfriend has yet to comment on her death.