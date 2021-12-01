Kelly Osbourne Blames Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year”

Kelly Osbourne Slams Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year”

Kelly Osbourne is taking a direct shot at a tabloid for publishing stories about her alleged weight fluctuation.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old TV personality shared a screenshot of an alleged email from the National Enquirer on her Instagram Stories.

“I deal with this on a daily basis,” Osbourne wrote.

“Email Dan and let him know what you think about them fat shaming me.”

The tabloid plans to run a story about Osbourne, according to the email, saying she has “put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year.”

The story “quotes sources” who attribute the alleged weight gain to the stress of her recent relapse, according to the email.

Osbourne admitted to relapsing after nearly four years of sobriety back in April.

“This past year has been the hardest year of my life,” she continued on Tuesday in her Instagram Stories.

I was [completely]shattered.

I’m still reassembling myself.

I’m content.

“All that should matter is that I am healthy.”

Osbourne celebrated her birthday and five months sobriety in October.

“I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Prior to her relapse, Osbourne revealed that she had lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

