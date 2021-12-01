Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year” Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year” Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year” Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for “Fat Shaming” Her During Her “Hardest Year” of Her Life

After receiving an email stating that the tabloid plans to run a story about her “weight gain,” Kelly Osbourne had some harsh words for the National Enquirer.

Consider this Kelly Osbourne’s official statement.

On Tuesday, November 2nd,

30 years ago, the Osbournes actress shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer, asking her to comment on an upcoming story that insensitively claimed she “has put on a tremendous amount of weight” recently.

The former Fashion Police star “has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating,” according to an unconfirmed email posted to her Instagram Story.

While the message instructed Kelly to contact the outlet and its editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, if she had any comments about the story, the 37-year-old actress chose to respond in her own unique way.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis.”

“Feel free to send Dan an email and tell him how you feel about them fat-shaming me.”

“This has been the hardest year of my life,” Kelly said in a separate Instagram Story post.

I was completely and utterly broken as a result of my compliant behavior.

I’m still trying to put myself back together.

I’m content with myself.

I’m in good shape.

That should be all that matters.”

After nearly four years of sobriety, the former Project Runway: Junior judge admitted in April that she had briefly relapsed.

“Not proud of it, but I’m back on track,” Kelly said at the time.

Kelly later revealed that her relapse was caused by a “nervous breakdown,” telling Extra, “I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and that I could drink like a normal person.”

And it turns out that I can’t and won’t be normal.

I’m not sure why I even tried.”

“This is something I am going to fight for the rest of my life,” she said of her struggles with alcohol.

It will never be simple.

You can help other people by being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you’ve learned.

That’s why I told you the truth; I could have sat here and no one would have known.”

On her 37th birthday in October, Kelly celebrated the five-month mark of her new sobriety journey, writing on Instagram, “I am filled…

